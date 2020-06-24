'Wasn't a surprise really': Andy Murray reacts to Novak Djokovic testing positive for coronavirus

Iconic tennis star Andy Murray has said that he was not surprised to see world no.1 Novak Djokovic test positive for COVID_19 following the completion of the first leg of the Adria Tour. Djokovic was the fourth player to have tested positive for COVID-19 after Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki who all discovered they have coronavirus

Social distancing was hardly followed when the first leg of the Adria Tour took place in Serbia and Croatia. Initially, Djokovic had dismissed criticism of the event as he insisted the rules in those countries were followed.

However, the Adria Tour has now been cancelled with Djokovic and his wife testing positive for coronavirus. Djokovic will spend 14 days in isolation with his family.

Whereas Andy Murray, who defeated Liam Broady 6-2, 6-2 in the Battle of Brits at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, was critical of the Adria Tour as he said he was not surprised to see the positive tests after seeing videos of the players partying.

I don't think it was a surprise really: Andy Murray on Novak Djokovic testing positive for COVID-19

“I would say first I hope him and his wife are well and that they recover. And everyone who is affected," Murray said.

“But in hindsight, it was obviously something that shouldn't have gone ahead. I don't think it was a surprise really after seeing some of the videos at the players party and the kid's day. There was no social distancing in place. We are trying the best that we can here too.

“Some people said it could put the US Open in doubt. And it may well do. I think all of the players now will be extremely aware of this and the coronavirus doesn't care who we are and what we do and we have to observe the rules.

“I don't think it has been a great look for tennis.

"The only positive is that until it is safe to do so, we have no fans at the event to reduce the risk as much as possible.”

Djokovic has since apologized for putting everyone in danger while admitting it was too early to conduct the event.

