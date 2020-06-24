'I am deeply sorry, we were wrong' - Novak Djokovic issues apology on Adria Tour after testing positive for coronavirus

World No. 1 tennis star Novak Djokovic, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, issued an apology while admitting it was too early to hold the much-talked-about Adria Tour which he organized with his brother in the Balkans last week.

Since the first leg of Adria Tour was completed last week, a catastrophe has struck the tennis world with Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov, Viktor Troicki and Djokovic himself tested positive for coronavirus. All the mentioned stars were the participants in the vent held in Belgrade and Zadar.

"I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm. Everything the organisers and I did the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," Djokovic said in a fresh statement on his official Twitter handle.

"We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons. We were wrong and it was too soon. I can't express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection," he added.

The remainder of the Adria Tour has been called off after the news broke out that Djokovic and his wife tested positive for the dreaded virus.

"If you attended the Adria Tour or were around any attendees please get tested and practice social distancing. For those in Belgrade and Zadar, we will be sharing health resources in the immediate future.

"The rest of the tournament has been cancelled and we will remain focussed on all those who have been affected. I pray for everyone's full recovery," the Serbian said.

Djokovic has been central to widespread criticism for organising the Adria Tour, where crowds were allowed with players and staff maintaining absolutely no social distancing protocols. Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been one of the players who spoke out against organising the tournament and bashed Djokovic after his test came out as positive.

Meanwhile, the latest mishap following the Adria Tour casts fresh doubts on the resumption of tennis.

