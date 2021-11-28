Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Axar Patel over his 'only mistake' in 1st Test, Suryakumar Yadav responds

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Nov 28, 2021, 12:39 PM(IST)

Wasim Jaffer, Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav enjoyed some banter on Twitter. | Photo - AFP/Twitter | Photograph:( Others )

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his witty tweets and hilarious memes on Twitter, pointed out Axar Patel's only mistake in the ongoing Kanpur Test between India and New Zealand.

Axar Patel wreaked havoc on New Zealand batting line-up on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and the Kiwis in Kanpur on Saturday. Axar picked up a five-wicket haul as India bundled out the Kiwis for 296 runs in their first innings to gain a crucial lead of 49 runs ahead of their second innings.

It was a brilliant spell from Axar, who spun a web around the New Zealand batting line-up and continuously troubled the Kiwi batters. Axar finished with brilliant figures of 5/62 in his 4 overs and was the pick of the bowlers for Team India in the series-opener at Kanpur.

Former India cricketer Wasi Jaffer, who is known for his witty tweets and hilarious memes on Twitter, took a dig at Axar and pointed out his 'only mistake' in the Test match after his sensational spell. Jaffer, who is known for entertaining cricket fans on Twitter with his funny side, posted a picture of the match ball which was gifted to Axar after his five-wicket haul and said the only mistake the left-arm spinner made was putting the wrong date on the ball.

 "The only mistake Axar Patel made today was putting wrong date on the match ball. 27th November hai bapu @akshar2026 #INDvNZ," Jaffer wrote in a tweet.

Axar was quick to respond to Jaffer's tweet and clarified that it was not him but his Indian teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who had put the wrong date on the match ball. Suryakumar also joined the banter on Twitter and reacted hilariously to Jaffer's idea of punishment for his mistake. The banter between the trio became the talk of town among cricket fans on Twitter.

Also Read: Pujara equals unwanted record, Rahane fails again as India struggle in Kanpur Test against NZ

Resuming their innings from 129/0, New Zealand were blown away by Indian spinners on Day 3 of the Kanpur Test on Saturday as Axar and R Ashwin combined to pick up eight wickets between them. While Axar picked up a five-wicket haul, Ashwin finished with excellent figures of 3/82. New Zealand could only manage 296 runs in reply to India's first innings total of 345 runs and conceded a lead of 49 runs.

However, India failed to capitalise on the lead as they slumped under pressure on Day 4 of the ongoing Test match. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane (4), Chesteshwar Pujara (22) and Ravindra Jadeja (0) failed to deliver as India were left reeling at 51/5 on the penultimate day of the Kanpur Test.

