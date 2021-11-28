Pujara equals unwanted record, Rahane fails again as India struggle in Kanpur Test against New Zealand

The New Zealand bowlers ran through the Indian top-order during the first session of Day 4 of the ongoing first Test between the two sides in Kanpur on Sunday. Resuming their second innings from 1/14 on the penultimate day of the Test match, the hosts were blown away under pressure as Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson combined to wreak havoc with the ball.

Both Cheteshwar Pujara and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane failed to deliver as their struggles continued in the Kanpur Test. The duo was sent back cheaply when India needed them the most under pressure. Pujara was the first Indian batter to be dismissed on Day 4 as he was removed by Jamieson on 22 off 33 balls. The experienced right-hander equalled an unwanted record after another failure in the whites.

Pujara equalled former India captain Ajit Wadekar, who had gone 39 matches without scoring a hundred while batting at no.3 for India in Tests. Pujara has now gone 39 matches without a century for Team India in the longest format and will be hopeful of breaking the unwanted streak in the next game. Earlier, Pujara had played 38 innings without scoring a hundred between 2013 to 2016.

Most innings without a hundred while batting at No. 3 for India

Ajit Wadekar (1968-74) - 39

Cheteshwar Pujara (2019-2021*) - 39

Cheteshwar Pujara (2013 and 2016) - 37

Ajinkya Rahane fails again

A number of former cricketers and experts have raised concerns over Rahane's recent struggles with the bat and questioned his spot in the Test team. Rahane, who is leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Kohli, was dismissed after scoring only 4 runs in India's second innings on Sunday.

Coming out to bat at no.4, Rahane opened his account with a boundary before being dismissed on the next ball by spinner Ajaz Patel. He had scored 35 runs in the first innings of the ongoing Kanpur Test. With Kohli returning to lead the side for the second Test, it remains to be seen if Rahane will be able to keep his spot in the second Test.