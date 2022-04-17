Wasim Jaffer picks underrated XI of all time, includes one Indian cricketer in the team

Former Indian cricket team opener Wasim Jaffer picked an underrated XI with Australia’s Mark Taylor as the skipper and included Shikhar Dhawan as the only Indian player in the side.

While speaking on the show ‘Not Just Cricket’, Jaffer picked Taylor and Dhawan as the opening batters for his side with both cricketers boasting of a good record in both Tests and limited overs cricket. Taylor also boasts of a win percentage over 50 as the skipper of the Australia national team.

In the middle order, Jaffer picked Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan who has scored over 10,000 runs in ODIs, Pakistan legend Younis Khan who was a stalwart in Test cricket and West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul who was a top performer for his side for a number of years.

When asked about the reason behind his selections, Jaffer pointed out that he believes Chanderpaul was overshadowed by Brian Lara while Younis did not get his due because of the presence of a massively talented player like Inzamam-ul-Haq in the Pakistan team at the same time.

When it comes to the lower middle order, Jaffer picked ‘Mr Cricket’ Michael Hussey, England all-rounder Paul Collingwood and former Pakistan international Abdul Razzaq. Jaffer said that Hussey was quite underrated even after scoring huge amount of runs across formats and he went on to hail Razzaq as one of the best all-rounders in the world when it comes to white ball cricket.

When it came to the bowlers, he included the Sri Lanka duo of Chaminda Vaas and Rangana Herath who, according to him, were extremely underrated despite having brilliant records in Test cricket.

The final member of the side was Australia fast bowler Ryan Harris with the former New Zealand international Ross Taylor, who retired from international cricket this year, being the 12th man.

Wasim Jaffer’s underrated XI of all-time: Shikhar Dhawan, Mark Taylor, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Younis Khan, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Michael Hussey, Paul Collingwood, Abdul Razzaq, Rangana Herath, Chaminda Vaas, Ryan Harris, Ross Taylor (12th man)