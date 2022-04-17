CSK CEO opens up about Deepak Chahar's potential replacements after pacer gets ruled out of IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings were dealt a major blow in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as their big money signing Deepak Chahar was ruled of the tournament due to injury. The fast bowler, who was picked for INR 140 million in the mega auction, suffered a quadriceps injury during India’s 3rd T20 International against West Indies and that injury has now ruled him out of the ongoing competition.

There was some hope for the CSK franchise as Chahar was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) but on Friday, he confirmed that he will not take part in IPL 2022. There is more worry for the cricketer as he can also end up missing the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Also read | 'He should've retired out' - Former India cricketer slams 'villain' Mitchell Marsh after DC loss

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan was asked about the possible replacement for Chahar and he said that the franchise have not found anyone yet. He explained that the decision lies with the team management and they have not got back to him about the possible replacement.

"We have left it to the team management and they have not come back to us so far. We do not find an Indian bowler of Deepak's calibre," Viswanathan told Cricbuzz about the Deepak Chahar issue.

Also read | Karthik responds after fan's 'Drove 1000 kms for you RCB' banner goes viral during DC clash

Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande are the Indian pace bowling options in the CSK team right now and they are expected to take more responsibility in the absence of Chahar who was piped to be the most important asset for them this season.

Chennai Super Kings have had a horrible start to the season as they lost four out of their five encounters.