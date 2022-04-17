IPL 2022: 'He should've retired out' - Former India cricketer slams 'villain' Mitchell Marsh after DC loss

It was a difficult outing for Mitchell Marsh in his debut for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as he could manage just 14 runs in 24 balls. The Australia international looked completely out of form and he ended up facing 11 dot balls to put his own team under pressure.

Former Indian cricket team opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who was a part of the 1983 World Cup winning side, was not happy with Marsh’s performance at all and said that he should have just ‘retired out’ like Ravichandran Ashwin did earlier in the season for Rajasthan Royals.

"Come on Mitch, you should have thought out or just said retired out. That's the best way out, like what Ashwin did, because you had a deep batting order and by the time the run rate had climbed up to 13-14 runs per over, Rishabh Pant tried desperately, but the villain for me is Mitch Marsh," Srikkanth told Crichunt Youtube channel.

The required run rate kept creeping up as Marsh was unable to score quickly and although Rishabh Pant played a couple of shots towards the end, DC slumped to a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

"Frankly speaking, they were off to a good start and David Warner was very brilliant and, because of the pressure created by Mitch Marsh, Warner got out and Pant had to go after every ball and he also got out," he added.

Earlier in the encounter, Dinesh Karthik played a blinder to guide RCB to 189/5 after they lost their five wickets with not even 100 runs on the board.