Dinesh Karthik responds after fan's 'Drove 1000 kms for you RCB' banner goes viral during DC clash

Dinesh Karthik continued his impressive run with the bat as he starred in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s 16-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. Karthik has been sensational for RCB in the finisher's role this season and has already played a couple of match-winning knocks for the team.

On Sunday, Karthik turned out to be RCB's saviour along with Glenn Maxwell as he slammed a quickfire 66 off 34 balls to help his side post a big total of 189 runs on the board after a top-order collapse. RCB were 75/4 at one stage but the fifties from Maxwell and Karthik propelled them to a big total.

RCB went on to defend the total and won the game by 16 runs to bag their fourth win this season and move to the third spot on the points table. After his match-winning heroics against DC, Karthik took to Twitter to win more hearts as he responded to a fan, who had come with a special banner for RCB during the game at the Wankhede Stadium.

"Drove 1000 kms for you RCB" - read the banner from the fan which went viral on social media. Responding to the fa, Karthik wrote - "Hope the drive was worth it."

Karthik, who was released by his former side Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the mega auction in February this year, was roped in by RCB for Rs 5.5 crore (INR 55 million) at the mega auction. He has wasted no time in setting the ball rolling at RCB and has been rock solid in the lower middle-order.

The veteran wicket-keeper batter has so far notched up 197 runs in six matches for the tean at a staggering strike rate of 209.57 and an average of 197. He has slammed 18 fours and 14 sixes in the tournament so far and is RCB's leading run-getter this season after six matches.

With the win against DC on Saturday, RCB moved to the third spot on the IPL 2022 points table and will be hoping to continue their winning run when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday (April 19).