Umran Malik picks up 3 wickets in 20th over against PBKS, becomes 4th bowler to achieve rare IPL feat

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik continued his impressive run with the ball in his side's clash against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Known for his express pace, Malik once again clocked impressive speed and bowled a brilliant last over to help his side bundle out Punjab Kings for 151 runs.

Asked to bowl the 20th over, Malik started off with a dot ball against the hard-hitting Odean Smith before sending him back catching him off his own bowling to send him packing on the next delivery. He followed it up with a dot ball to new batter Rahul Chahar before cleaning him up on the next ball. He then removed Vaibhav Arora on the next delivery to and on the verge of his maiden IPL hat-trick.

However, he was denied a hat-trick by Arsdeep Singh, who was run out on the last ball trying to steal a single. Malik bowled a stunning 3-wicket maiden over to finish off the proceedings for SRH on a brilliant note and achieved a rare feat in the IPL.

Malik became only the fourth bowler in the history of the league to bowl a maiden 20th over. He joined the likes of Lasith Malinga, Irfan Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat in an elite list of bowlers to have bowled a maiden in the 20th over of an IPL game.

Bowlers with a maiden in 20th over in IPL:

Irfan Pathan vs MI - 2008

Lasith Malinga vs Deccan Chargers - 2009

Jaydev Unadkat vs SRH - 2017

Umran Malik vs PBKS - 2022