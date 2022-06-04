Want Virat Kohli to break Sachin's record of 100 international centuries, says Rohit's childhood coach

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach wants Virat Kohli to break the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries in international cricket. Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the most number of centuries in international cricket and is the only batter to have achieved the feat of 100 centuries across formats at the highest level. Regarded as one of the greatest of all time, Tendulkar is also the leading run-getter in international cricket.

India's batting maestro Virat Kohli is the only active batter who is close to breaching Tendulkar's record of 100 tons in international cricket. At one stage in his career, Kohli was absolutely unstoppable with the bat and was slamming centuries for fun. However, he has had to endure a rough patch in the last couple of years.

Kohli, who scored his last century in November 2019, currently has 71 international hundreds to his name. He has scored 27 centuries in Tests and 43 hundreds in ODIs and needs 30 more centuries across all three formats to go past Tendulkar.

Despite Kohli's ongoing rough patch, Rohit's childhood coach Dinesh Lad has backed Kohli to go on and break Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. Lad said almost all batters have to go through rough patches in their career while backing Kohli to bounce back from his bad form.

"Virat is a wonderful batsman, and I feel he'll make a strong comeback. Almost every cricketer has had to go through a bad patch - even Vivian Richards and Sunil Gavaskar went through a bad patch. I think it's more about mental strength rather than form. He should concentrate on that. Rest he'll bat well, we can't talk much about that. I want him to break Sachin's century record," Dinesh told India TV.

Kohli, who has been enduring a rough patch with the bat for the last couple of years, is currently on a break after being rested from India's upcoming T20I series against South Africa. The batting maestro will return to action during the one-off Test against England next month.