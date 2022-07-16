'Virat should have responded': Shahid Afridi reacts to Babar Azam's tweet for Kohli amid his woeful form

Pakistan captain Babar Azam came up with a heartfelt gesture for Team India superstar Virat Kohi amid his ongoing lean patch in international cricket. Kohli has been struggling for consistency across formats and has failed to fire with the willow in India's ongoing tour of England. Despite having been backed by the team management constantly, Kohli has not managed to notch up big knocks to shut his critics amid widespread backlash over his form.

Amid his woeful form, Pakistan skipper Babar took to Twitter to lend support to the former India captain. Babar won hearts with his tweet for Kohli which read - "This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli." He was lauded by many Indian fans and former cricketers for his nice gesture despite the rivalry between the two nations.

Reacting to Babar's tweet for Kohli, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi lauded the Pakistan captain and said he has sent across a great message. Afridi said cricket can play a huge role in improving the relations between India and Pakistan amid political tensions between the two countries.

However, he expressed disappointment over Kohli not responding to Babar's tweet for him and said it would have been a huge thing had Kohli replied to the message from the Pakistan skipper. Though he wants Kohli to reply to Babar's message, Afridi said he knew it won't happen.

"Be it cricket or any other sport, it improves relations (between countries). Athletes can do a much better job at it than politicians and a number of them are doing the same," Afridi told Sports Central.

“Babar has given across a very good message. I don’t know if there has been a response from the other side. I think Virat should have responded by now. It would be a very big thing if there is a response to Babar’s tweet, but I don’t think that is going to happen," he added.

India and Pakistan share one of the greatest rivalries in cricket history but have not played a bilateral series against each other since 2013 owing to the political tensions between them. The arch-rivals continue to meet in only premier ICC tournaments.