Virat Kohli's explosive presser: Ganguly should be asked why there is this discrepancy, says Gavaskar

Virat Kohli, on Wednesday (December 15), answered several questions from the media in BCCI's customary press conference before Team India's departure for South Africa, where they play three Tests and ODIs each.

During the presser, Kohli was asked to react to the ODI captaincy switch in Indian cricket, share his equation with Rohit Sharma, open up on whether he had any communication with the BCCI before quitting as T20I captain and more.

On quitting as T20I captain, Kohli stated, "I had told BCCI that I want to quit T20I captaincy. I wasn't told to reconsider it. It was received well, without any hesitation; I was told it's a progressive step and it's in the right direction. I had told them that I want to continue ODI and Test captaincy unless the office bearers think otherwise. I had given that option to them."

On the other hand, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had revealed that he had a conversation with Kohli and had also requested him to continue as the T20I captain before his resignation.

Thus, with contradictory claims from Kohli and Ganguly, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar has now joined the bandwagon and reacted to the developments.

Gavaskar told India Today, "I think it (Kohli’s comments) actually doesn’t bring the BCCI into the picture. I think it’s the individual who has to be asked where he got the impression he had conveyed such a message to Kohli. So that’s the only thing. Yes, he is the BCCI president and surely he should be asked why there is this discrepancy. He is probably the best person to ask about the discrepancy in what you seem to have to say and what the Indian captain has said."

"Yes, it always helps to have a clear line of communication so that there is no speculation. So from now, from what has happened, there should be a clear line of communication and the chairman of the selection committee can come down and say why he has been picked and why he has not been picked. Sometimes, even if that is not needed, a press release is also good enough. A good press release giving all the reasons makes life a lot easier," Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar further asserted, "As long as it’s not something that he has not found out from the media or as it happened in the past that the commander of a passenger flight announced it, I think he has been told by the chairman of the selection committee that he is not going to be the captain, I think that is absolutely okay."

"I don’t know what these people wanted to do. As long as there has been communication between the chairman of selection and him, it’s the decent thing to do. Over there, what the conversation was, I am not aware. Maybe the chairman of the selection committee also said ‘thank you so much," he concluded.

With Kohli and Ganguly's statements being poles apart, it certainly doesn't clear the picture for fans and the media. Hence, chief selector Chetan Sharma is reportedly expected to clear the air in a press conference in the coming days.

At present, India is gearing up to leave for South Africa, with the tour opener to take place on December 26.