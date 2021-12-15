There's no issue: Virat Kohli answers the big question, confirms no rift with Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli has answered several questions of the media in BCCI's customary press-conference before Team India's departure to South Africa, where the national side is set to play three Tests and equal number of ODIs. Ahead of the SA series, BCCI had removed Kohli as the ODI captain and made Rohit Sharma fully in-charge of the limited-overs setup on December 8.

Thus, this led to several news portals and social media users speculating that things might not be ideal between Kohli and Rohit. Moreover, Rohit got ruled out of the SA Tests, due to injury, whereas Kohli was reportedly keen to miss the ODIs in the African nation. However, Kohli has shunned reports of him asking for leave to miss the ODIs and also opened up on his equation with Hitman.

In the presser, Kohli opined on his relationship with Rohit and said, "I have not won an ICC title. I can understand the logic behind the board's decision. The communication process is something I have already told you about. About me and Rohit, we have no problem with each other. I have been clarifying this for two to three years and honestly, getting tired of it. I can guarantee you that no action of mine or communication will ever be bad for Indian cricket. This is my commitment to Indian cricket."

He added, "Rohit Sharma is a very able captain, very tactically sound. We have seen for India and IPL as well. Along with Rahul bhai, both of them will have my absolute support."

Moreover, the Indian Test captain Kohli is also keen to lead India to a Test series win on South African soil, something no Indian team has ever achieved so far. "Very motivated to win a series in South Africa. We have not done that before. We will do our absolute best to to make it happen."

"South Africa was really the start of us believing that we can win overseas. We carried it forward in Engalnd and eventually won in Australia. South Africa is a different challenge. We have left ourselves to do a bit too much at times, with sessions going against us. We are very well placed in terms of experience and belief. we can do something special and get the results we want as a team," he added.

For the unversed, India had lost the three Tests to hosts South Africa, by 2-1, during their last trip to the African nation in early 2018. However, they bounced back in style to win the limited-overs leg.