Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Don't know why there was any statement by Sourav Ganguly, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has joined the bandwagon and reacted to the Virat Kohli vs BCCI ODI captaincy row. Ever since the BCCI announced that Kohli has been removed as the ODI captain, with Rohit Sharma being appointed as the limited-overs skipper, things went out of hand in a flash.

While Kohli rubbished rumours of any rift with Rohit in a press conference, before India's departure for South Africa, he claimed that BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had no word with him to reconsider quitting as T20I captain (contrary to Ganguly's claims) and even stressed that he had no prior communication with the selectors being his sacking as ODI skipper. In addition, the 33-year-old Kohli said that he was always available for the upcoming SA ODIs, in the African nation, contradicting a claim made by a board member. Hence, it has been Kohli vs BCCI since then.

Now, Manjrekar has also reacted to the unfortunate turn of events and feels that Ganguly shouldn't have made any statement on behalf of the selectors post Kohli's removal as ODI captain. The BCCI President had said that he had advised Kohli to retain the top job in T20Is before the latter completely contradicted from his remark.

"Three different captains for three formats is not an ideal scenario but if you are left with no choice and that's gonna get the best out of the three teams, then so be it. The one very important member of the Indian cricket administration is a guy who doesn't quite get the attention that he deserves. And that's the chairman of selectors," Manjrekar told Times Now.

"So I don't know why there should have been a conversation publicly or any statement given by the president of the BCCI when really it is the job of the chairman of the selection committee," he added.

"Miscommunications and all the misunderstandings, everything has been happening over the years. It should have been the chairman of the selection committee versus Virat Kohli. That would have been the right way to go about it. That would have been a more professional exterior,” Manjrekar pointed out.

Recently, former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar had also blamed Ganguly for creating a ruckus by speaking on behalf of the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee. Speaking to Khaleej Times, Vengsarkar has slammed Ganguly and said, "It’s very unfortunate, the whole thing. I think it should have been handled more professionally by the cricket board. The thing is that Ganguly had no business to speak on behalf of the selection committee. Ganguly is the president of BCCI. Any issue about selection or captaincy, it’s the chairman of the selection committee who should speak."

At present, Ganguly-led BCCI have refrained from commenting on the matter post Kohli's explosive presser. Meanwhile, Kohli-led Indian Test team is gearing up for the three-match series versus Dean Elgar-led Proteas which will get underway in Centurion on December 26.