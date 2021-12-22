Ganguly had no business to speak on behalf of selection committee: Vengsarkar on BCCI-Kohli captaincy row

Virat Kohli-led India is in South Africa and are gearing up for the three-match Test series opener versus the Proteas, starting on December 26 in Centurion. Before the national side left for SA, Indian cricket saw a new controversy take place after Rohit Sharma became the limited-overs captain, with BCCI sacking Kohli as the ODI skipper.

After Kohli lost ODI captaincy, having already resigned as the T20I captain, his explosive press conference left many stunned. During the presser, he denied being asked by the BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to reconsider his decision of stepping aside as the T20I skipper (as selectors were reportedly keen on having only one leader in white-ball formats) and also stated that he didn't have any prior communication with the selectors before being sacked as captain in the 50-over format.

Speaking about the whole incident to Khaleej Times, former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar has slammed Ganguly and said that he had no business to speak on behalf of the selectors.

"It’s very unfortunate, the whole thing. I think it should have been handled more professionally by the cricket board. The thing is that Ganguly had no business to speak on behalf of the selection committee. Ganguly is the president of BCCI. Any issue about selection or captaincy, it’s the chairman of the selection committee who should speak,” Vengsarkar said.

He further asserted, "Ganguly spoke about the whole thing, obviously Virat wanted to make his case clear. I believe it should have been between the chairman of the selection committee and the captain. A captain is selected or removed by the selection committee, that’s not Ganguly’s jurisdiction at all."

"Yes, things should change now. Kohli, you have to respect him, he has done so much for the country, so much for Indian cricket. But how they dealt with him, it must have definitely hurt him," Vengsarkar added.

After Kohli's presser, Ganguly had made it clear that BCCI won't comment any further on the matter for the time being. At present, India is on South Africa tour and more outside noise -- due to the captaincy change row -- will dent the national side's chances of winning the upcoming three Tests and equal number of ODIs in the rainbow nation.

The onus, however, will remain on Kohli who will have to perform in all cylinders as his terms with the BCCI is far from ideal in the present scenario.