Sourav Ganguly should've learnt from Greg Chappell episode: Ex-selector on BCCI-Virat Kohli row

A lot has transpired in Indian cricket recently. Following Rohit Sharma's appointment as the ODI captain, replacing Virat Kohli, there was a lot of noise in the cricketing fraternity. Kohli addressed the media in a press conference before the team's departure for South Africa and rubbished rift rumours with Hitman. However, he contradicted from BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's claims saying that the latter had never asked him to reconsider quitting as T20I captain.

Further, Kohli also told that he had no prior communication with the board members or selectors before his sacking as ODI skipper. In addition, he said that he was always available for the SA ODIs, contrary to the claims by a board member. Hence, former Indian cricketer and ex-selector Kirti Azad has opened up on the whole controversy.

Azad, the 1983 World Cup-winning member, reflected on his days as a national selector during the infamous Greg Chappell-Ganguly episode and feels the current BCCI President should've handled the captaincy row in a better way.

Azad told News18, "I remember how Bishan Bedi was dethroned, how Sunil Gavaskar was dethroned. Venkataraghavan was in his flight and when he landed, he was replaced as captain. At least, Sourav should have realised through his own experience."

"I remember I had defended him when Greg Chappell was coach and he was dropped as captain. He should have learnt from his own example and spoken to Virat much earlier. I am not saying Virat is a special case. Yes, he is a special batter and a special cricketer. He leads by example," he further added.

Before Kohli's explosive presser, former Indian captain Md Azharuddin had tweeted saying, "Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket."

In this regard, Azad feels BCCI could have been more professional and should've ideally communicated with Kohli as all the rift rumours with Rohit and his current rusty term with the board could've been easily avoided. "I feel that it should have been done in a more proper manner. BCCI should have been a little more professional on a cricketing front and with Sourav at the helm, especially when a former captain had tweeted about a rift, a speculation that had been going on. These things should not come out in the public and a captain who has given so much, Virat Kohli, should have been informed well in advance," the 1983 WC winner opined.