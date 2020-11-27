Virat Kohli says the new WTC pointing system is 'difficult' to comprehend

New points system set by ICC for the World Test Championship has pushed India to the second position. Despite dominating the majority of the campaign, Australia toppled Virat and Co.

Now in the revised standings, Australia (296 points from 3 series) toppled India (360 points from 4 series) in the standing with a percentage of 82.22 compared to the latter’s 75 per cent.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was upset due to change in the pointing system. He said the change was "confusing" and the governing body has a lot to explain.

According to Kohli, the decision was "surprising" and "difficult" to comprehend.

"It is definitely surprising because we were told that points are a matter of contention for the top two teams qualifying in World Test championships and now suddenly it has become percentage out of nowhere, so it is confusing and difficult to understand why," Kohli said during a video conference ahead of the first ODI against Australia.

"... if these things were explained to us from day one then it would have been easier to understand the reason why such a change has happened.

"But it happened out of nowhere and I think further questions need to be asked to the ICC to understand why this has been done and what are the reasons behind it."

Kohli and Co. were off to a forgettable start after losing the opening One Day International against Australia.