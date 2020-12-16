Virat Kohli reveals the real reason behind his motivation to play for India

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is considered as one of the best batsmen in modern-day cricket. His prolific batting performance in all three formats helped him get a nickname of 'King Kohli'. The batsman on Wednesday was in conversation with Australia's Steve Smith where he revealed the real source of his motivation which drove him to represent India.

The Indian skipper said that the demise of his father was a turning point in his life because of which he became committed to play for the country. According to Kohli, the incident motivated him to want to don the blue jersey even without thinking of being dropped.

“I always knew that I wanted to play the game at the highest level. The time I really thought that I am definitely going to make this my career is when my father passed away. That’s the time I realised I got to get serious about this, actually my proper commitment and my focus cannot shift,” said Kohli during the conversation.

“I became single-minded from then on, just focused to play for India and play for a long time. I did not even think that I am going to get dropped from the team and anything like that. It was a pure motivation and the will to move forward,” Kohli added.

Kohli was just 18 when he lost his father in 2006. He lost his father while the current Indian batsman was playing for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy game. Despite losing his father, Kohli's innings saved the day for Delhi.

Virat and Co. will be gearing up to face their fiercest rivals Australia tomorrow in Adelaide. Both teams will kick-off the series with a Pink Ball Test.