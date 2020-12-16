India announce playing XI for Adelaide Test vs Australia; Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha get the nod

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the Team India playing XI for the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 17 (Thursday). Opener Prithvi Shaw gets the green signal over Shubman Gill whereas Wriddhiman Saha will take the wicket-keeping gloves over Rishabh Pant, who smoked a century in the pink-ball warm-up match against Australia A.

Virat Kohli will lead the side and this will be the only Test he will play in this four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Mayank Agarwal will pair up with Prithvi Shaw up top as the latter get the green signal ahead of Shubman Gill, who looked in great touch during the two warm-up matches against Australia A.

The Indian middle-order completes itself with the likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari filling up the slots. Interestingly, Wriddhiman Saha has been preferred over Rishabh Pant. The young southpaw smashed a terrific century in the pink-ball warm-up match against Australia A but has to sit out of the match.

ALSO READ: Kohli, Smith, pace and pink balls: what to watch when Australia face India

The Indian bowling attack comprises the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah with Umesh Yadav coming in as the third seamer. Ravichandran Ashwin has been picked as the sole specialist spinner in the team.

India Playing XI vs Australia for Adelaide Test:

Virat Kohli (C)

Mayank Agarwal

Prithvi Shaw

Cheteshwar Pujara

Ajinkya Rahane

Hanuma Vihari

Wriddhiman Saha (WK)

Ravichandran Ashwin

Umesh Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Jasprit Bumrah

ALSO READ: Warne vs Tendulkar, 'Monkeygate': 5 classic Australia vs India encounters

“I would like to say that I have always been myself,” Indian skipper Kohli said during a virtual media conference ahead of the opening Test against Australia here starting Thursday.

'Ajinkya and I are on the same page and I’m sure he'll do a tremendous job in my absence,' says #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli on the eve of the first Test against Australia.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/S8fmUABfUC — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020 ×

ALSO READ: Where are Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant? Fans question Team India playing XI

“The way my personality and character is, I am the representation of new India. For me, that’s how I look at it,” he asserted.

“In my mind, it’s not (about) being compared to the Australian mindset as such. It’s how we have started to stand up as the Indian cricket team and my personality has been like this from day one” he added.

“The new India takes up challenges and is filled with optimism and positivity. We make sure that we are ready for any challenges that come our way.”