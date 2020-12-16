Where are Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant? Fans question Team India playing XI

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 16, 2020, 02.15 PM(IST)

Where are Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant? Fans question Team India playing XI ahead of Adelaide Test Photograph:( Agencies )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Indian team on Thursday announced its playing XI for the first Test of the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy with a couple of surprising picks. Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha were picked over Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant and fans were left scratching their heads over the calls.

The Indian team on Thursday announced its playing XI for the first Test of the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy with a couple of surprising picks. The day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval is set to be played between India and Australia from December 17 in what promises to be a thrilling pink-ball Test. However, some of the fans were irked by the calls taken by the Indian team management after the playing XI for the Adelaide Test was announced. 

Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha were picked over Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant and fans were left scratching their heads over the calls. Shaw has been out of form for some time now. Even though it would be harsh on the youngster to mix formats and judge his form, Shaw’s form in the two warm-up matches against Australia A suggested that he is struggling with his technique and confidence. His form in IPL and knack of finding different ways of throwing his wickets away has been questioned by pundits and fans. 

ALSO READ: India announce playing XI for Adelaide Test vs Australia; Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha get the nod

On the other hand, Shubman Gill looked classy in the warm-up matches and scored a scintillating half-century in the pink-ball warm-up match against Australia A. Gill’s technique has been praised by many and given the bouncier conditions in Australia, his comfort of playing the ball on the up was seen as an added advantage. However, he will have to wait for his Test cap and is expected to be in the playing XI once Virat Kohli leaves for India after the Adelaide Test.

×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×

Wriddhiman Saha, who is arguably the finest wicket-keeper in the world, has been picked over Rishabh Pant. While Pant’s form is also not the best, the southpaw scored a breathtaking century in the second warm-up match against Australia A.

ALSO READ: Warne vs Tendulkar, 'Monkeygate': 5 classic Australia vs India encounters

If Shaw can get picked due to his previous performances in Test then it was Pant who scored a century on Australian soil the last time India visited Down Under. 

While some of the fans are irked by these two decisions, they would be hoping that India start the much-awaited series with a win over Australia.

India Playing XI vs Australia for Adelaide Test:

  • Virat Kohli (C)
  • Mayank Agarwal
  • Prithvi Shaw
  • Cheteshwar Pujara
  • Ajinkya Rahane
  • Hanuma Vihari
  • Wriddhiman Saha (WK)
  • Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Umesh Yadav
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Dec 11, 2020 | 2nd Test
West Indies in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020
NZ
(114.0 ov) 460
VS
WI
131 fol (56.4 ov)
317 (79.1 ov)
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
Full Scorecard →
Dec 08, 2020 | 3rd T20I
India in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2020
AUS
(20.0 ov) 186/5
VS
IND
174/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia beat India by 12 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App