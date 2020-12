Warne vs Tendulkar, 'Monkeygate': 5 classic Australia vs India encounters

Australia and India have been playing Test cricket against each other since 1947 and they will continue the much-heated rivalry and one of the best of all-times in Adelaide on Thursday. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy – named after the first two batters to pass 10,000 runs – has witnessed some of the most competitive clashes. Let us take a look at some of them.

Spinners' day out in Bangalore

Australia took a 1-0 lead into the fiery Test in Bangalore in 2017 and when Nathan Lyon took 8-50 to bamboozle the Indian batsmen for 189, it looked like the tourists would go 2-0 up.

But in a bad-tempered few days, Ravi Jadeja picked up 6-63 to ensure the tourists led by just 87. A stylish 92 from Cheteshwar Pujara coupled with six wickets for Josh Hazlewood then saw India all out for 274 to set Australia 188 to win.

They crumbled for 112 with Ravi Ashwin becoming the fourth bowler in the match to claim six wickets -- the first time this had happened in Test history.

But the landmark was overshadowed by Virat Kohli accusing Australia of consulting their dressing room over DRS decisions from the field. Asked whether Australia cheated, a fired-up Kohli said "I didn't say that, you did."

(Photograph:AFP)