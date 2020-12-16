Watch: Kohli, Smith discuss best knocks, rivalry and more ahead of India vs Australia Test series

Two of the greatest batsmen of this generation, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, ahead of the much-awaited four-match Test series between India and Australia, sat down for a one on one interaction as they talked about their favourite knocks, overcoming challenges at the international level among many other questions.

Kohli’s heartwarming gesture towards Smith during the ICC World Cup 2019, where the Indian skipper asked the crowd to not boo Smith, won plenty of hearts. The Australian batsman asked Kohli about the gesture while revealing he messaged the Indian skipper on that night thanking him for the ‘top class’ move.

Kohli said that it is not fair to target an individual personally while adding in long term you start to realise things from a larger perspective. Kohli asked Smith about how he was feeling when he walked out to bat after a 12-month break, to which the former Aussie skipper said that despite there being a lot of negativity, he enjoyed the noise of the crowd and the feeling of playing cricket again.

ALSO READ: 'My personality is the representation of a new India': Virat Kohli

SPECIAL - The two greats - @imVkohli & @stevesmith49 talk cricket.



Two batting geniuses sit down to talk about their love for the game, batting techniques & having more to life than just cricket.



You do not want to miss this!



📹📹https://t.co/3jEYM9zxzV #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/fNrZXrxiVr — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020 ×

“I remember I sent you a message that night saying that was top class,” said Smith.

“There was an incident that had happened (the sandpaper-gate sage in 2018 involving Smith and David Warner) and you guys realised it and came back after a long time having gone through everything you had to,” said Kohli.

ALSO READ: India announce playing XI for Adelaide Test vs Australia; Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha get the nod

“I feel that nothing in life can be that permanent and it’s not fair to target an individual personally. As much as you play against one another, there is a human side to things as well. Yes, you’re competitive on the field but you don’t want to get nasty as such. In the long term, you realise things from a larger perspective.”

The iconic duo then went on to discuss Kohli’s favourite innings, why Smith moved away from being a leg-spinner and much more. Catch the full conversation between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith here: