'My personality is the representation of a new India': Virat Kohli

Former Australia skipper Greg Chappell on Friday called the Indian captain Virat Kohli is the "most Australian non-Australian". Chappell went on to thank him for championing the cause of the Test format with his “all-out aggression“.

Virat Kohli reacted to Chappell's comments during a press conference on the eve of the first Test against Australia on Thursday. Indian cricketer said that his character is the representation of a new India.

"I have always been myself. The way my personality and character is... it is the representation of a new India. For me, that's how I look at it. It's not a comparison of me being similar to an Australian mindset or anything like that. It's how we have started to stand up as a team, and my personality has always been like this from day one," Kohli said.

"We want to take up challenges and move forward with optimism and positivity, make sure that we are up for any challenges," Kohli added.

Fans have witnessed the best of Virat Kohli against Australia. However, Jasprit Bumrah also has a huge fanbase in Australia, especially after his brave bowling spells in the 2018-19 Test series.

"It's a wonderful place to play cricket. When you play well here, you earn the respect of the public and there is anticipation and chat around, wanting to see you play. Similarly with Jasprit as well. Last time, he performed really well, so there is going to be anticipation and excitement to watch him bowl," said the 32-year-old.