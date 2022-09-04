Virat Kohli pips Rohit Sharma to achieve major T20I milestone with brilliant half-century against Pakistan

Virat Kohli seems to have found his mojo as he continued his purple patch for Team India in their Super Four clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (September 04). Kohli looked in fabulous touch as he notched up his second successive half-century in the tournament to help India post a strong total of 181 runs against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

Asked to bat first in the all-important clash, India got off to a flying start against Pakistan with openers Rohit Sharma (28) and KL Rahul (28) sharing a 54-run stand for the first wicket. The duo wasted little time in settling down as they went after the Pakistan pacers to give India a good start.

Kohli took control of India's innings after the duo's dismissal in quick succession. While the Men in Blue kept losing wickets from one end, Kohli held the crease firm on the other and looked in sublime touch. He notched up his fifty off just 36 balls and completed his half-century with his signature six off Mohammad Hasnain's bowling.

It was Kohli's second successive fifty in the tournament after his 59-run knock against Hong Kong in India's last game. He remained at the crease till the end but would be disappointed to not have finished well for India as the batting maestro struggled to go big against Haris Rauf in the 20th over.

He eventually perished after getting run out of the 4th ball while trying to steal a double to finish with 60 off 44 balls laced with 4 fours and a solitary six. With his 60-run-knock against Babar Azam & Co., Kohli pipped Indian skipper Rohit to achieve a major milestone in T20Is.

Kohli now has the most number of fifty-plus scores in the shortest format of the game in men's T20Is. He now has 32 fifty-plus scores in men's T20Is and has gone past Rohit (31). Pakistan captain Babar Azam is at the third spot with 27 fifty-plus scores to his name in T20Is.

Most fifty-plus scores in men's T20I:

Virat Kohli - 32

Rohit Sharma - 31

Babar Azam - 27

David Warner - 23

Martin Guptill - 22

With the help of Kohli's 60, India went on to post 181 runs on the board and will be aiming to successfully defend the total to bag their second win in a row against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. India have gone with two specialist spinners in the playing XI, in the form of Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal in the absence of injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

A win against Pakistan tonight will take India one step closer to making it to the final of the tournament.