'Doesn't have to be fifties or hundreds'- Rahul Dravid urges critics to not obsess over Virat Kohli's stats

Virat Kohli has been dealing with an extensive dip in form for quite some time, having gone over 1000 days since he scored an international century.

This dip in form forced him to take a step back from competitive cricket and re-evaluate his mental state before making his way back to active contention.

Based on Kohli's performance in his previous outing in Asia Cup against Hong Kong, a faction of cricket fans believe Kohli may be inching his way back to his former glory. Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid, notably, is one among them.

"It's nice to see that he has come back fresh. He played very well in the last match, and we are happy with his performance. For us, it's not really about how many runs he makes," Dravid said in a recent media interaction.

Discussing Kohli's impact on India's batting order, Dravid maintained that he still played a vital role. He further admitted that fans focussed too much on his statistics and scores.

"Especially with Virat, people get a little bit obsessed with his statistics and his numbers. For us, it's not really about that. For us, it's about the contributions he can make in different phases of the game and what the contribution is.

"It doesn't have to be in fifties or hundreds or a stat. Even small contributions mean a lot in T20 cricket, what is the role of a player and what the team needs.

"Virat is pretty keen in putting in big performances. Hopefully he can keep doing that in the tournament," admitted Dravid.

Dravid will hope for his faith in Kohli's abilities to be repaid in the form of results as India take on their arch-nemeses Pakistan in a rematch.