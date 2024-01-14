Virat Kohli opens up on chatting with Tennis legend Novak Djokovic on Instagram

India great Virat Kohli recently revealed that he and Tennis legend Novak Djokovic have been chatting on Instagram for some time, although they haven't met in person yet. Considered to be two all-time bests in their respective sports, Kohli and Djokovic follow each other on social media giant Instagram. Virat disclosed what happened when he once decided to text Novak.

Speaking on the BCCI.tv, Virat revealed when he clicked on the Messages Icon on Instagram to text Novak, he noticed that the Serbian star had already texted, something that he hadn’t checked earlier.

“I got in touch with Novak very organically,” Kohli told bcci.tv.

“When I saw his profile on Instagram, I pressed the message button, I thought I would just message him. Then I saw his message already on my DM.

"I had never opened it. It was the first time I had opened my own messages. And he's messaged me himself. So, first, I thought, let me just check, maybe it's a fake account. Then I checked again, it was legitimate. Then we got talking,” the India great added.

Virat said Novak had even put an Instagram story, congratulating the India batter for completing his 50th ODI ton during the home World Cup last year.

Virat added both admire each other's work and are proud of what they have achieved and that he follows Novak’s fitness mantra, which helped Kohli stay head and shoulders ahead of everyone in cricket.

"When I got 50th ODI century recently, Novak Djokovic put out a story and sent me a nice message as well, so there is mutual admiration and respect - really nice to connect with global athletes who are excelling at a high level. I have a lot of respect for him and his journey… his passion for fitness is something I dearly follow myself. So, there was a lot to connect on,” Kohli added.

Djokovic praises Kohli

Currently in Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the Year – the Australian Open 2024, Novak also expressed his mutual admiration for Virat, saying despite not meeting in person, he connects well with Virat on social media.

