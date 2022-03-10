Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing Mark Waugh, Gary Sobers in elite list as India take on Sri Lanka in 2nd Test

India will be looking to continue their winning run and aim for a 2-0 clean sweep when they take on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the two-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The second Test which will be a pink-ball game between the two sides is all set to get underway from Saturday (March 12).

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is like Kohli's second home ground as the former India captain has been representing the local franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since the inception of the league in 2008. As Kohli returns to the venue, he will hope for a great outing with the willow.

Kohli, who hasn't scored a century in international cricket since November 2019, will be hoping to bring an end to the drought in the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka. Besides his 71st international century, Kohli will also be aiming to surpass some of the legends of the game like Mark Waugh and Gary Sobers in the elite list of highest run-getters in Test cricket.

Kohli, who made his 100th Test appearance for India in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali, currently has 8007 runs to his name in 100 Test matches for the country.

He is currently on the 32nd spot on the list of highest run-getters in Test cricket and is just 22 runs away from surpassing Australian great Mark Waugh. Kohli can also go past the legendary Gary Sobers if he manages to get 26 runs in the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru.

Also Read: From top earners to players with big pay cuts: BCCI's new central contracts list for 2021-22

Among Indian batters, Kohli is currently the fifth-highest run-getter for the country. He is 578 runs short of going past Virender Sehwag, who finished his Test career with 8586 runs in 104 Test matches. After an average outing in his 100th game, Kohli will be hoping to make it count in the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru.