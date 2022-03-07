From top earners to players with big pay cuts: BCCI's new central contracts list for 2021-22

Demoted players - Pujara, Rahane, Hardik and Shikhar

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan have fallen from Grade A to Grade C in the BCCI central contracts system. Meanwhile, Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and former vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane have also slipped from Grade A to Grade B. Ishant Sharma also finds himself in the same category.

Wriddhiman Saha, also dropped from the Test line-up recently, has moved down to Grade C.

(Photograph:AFP)