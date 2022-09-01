Virat Kohli bags impressive T20I record following inspiring performance against Hong Kong in Asia Cup

With his most recent Asia Cup outing, in which he showed glimpses of his old self, Virat Kohli made his way into the T20I record books as he became the player with the highest average in the shortest format of the game.

He managed to accomplish the feat during India's Group A clash against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium. He built an extremely interesting partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, personally putting 59* runs on the board off of 44 balls. He stormed to this score, bagging one four and three sixes.

ALSO READ: 'Did you think of matching Yuvraj Singh's six sixes feat?' Suryakumar Yadav gives epic reply to Virat Kohli

Kohli has scored 3,402 runs in the T20I format at an average of 50.77 over the course of 101 matches, effectively becoming the player with the highest average in this format. He did so by surpassing Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who boasts of an average of 50.14, which he has consolidated across 57 matches.

In addition, Kohli also recently equalled yet another record that is held by his teammate and skipper, Rohit Sharma, for the highest number of 50-plus scores in the T20I format, by upping his tally to 31. Of these half centuries, his best score to date has been that of 94*.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma's India register most T20I wins in a calendar year after going past Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022

Despite this recent slew of successes on the pitch, Kohli is yet to bring an end to a lengthy century drought that has plagued him for over a thousand days. This drought, in addition to a series of disappointing performances, prompted a clear break from the sport, which came to an end just before the start of the Asia Cup.

Since his return to active contention, Kohli has repeatedly asserted that his vigour and desire to perform well on the pitch have been renewed. While an international ton still eludes him, based on his recent performances, he is certainly well on his way to bagging it sooner rather than later.