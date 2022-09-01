'Did you think of matching Yuvraj Singh's six sixes feat?' Suryakumar Yadav gives epic reply to Virat Kohli

India's Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli put on an absolutely inspiring performance in their latest Asia Cup outing against Hong Kong to record 98 runs for the 3rd wicket. Between the two it was Yadav who shone the brightest, impressing fans and pundits with batting prowess as he consistently found the boundary.

In the penultimate over of the innings, Yadav smashed Hong Kong's Haroon Arshad for four sixes. What makes the feat all the more impressive is the fact that at one point in the over, it seemed like Yadav could have bagged half a dozen sixes. However, that didn't come to pass as he failed to score any runs in the fourth delivery of the over.

ALSO READ: ‘Runs are irrelevant’- Virat Kohli admits he’s enjoying his batting stint in Asia Cup

Suryakumar Yadav broke down his performance against Hong Kong while in conversation with Virat Kohli in an on-field discussion that was conducted in the aftermath of their match. The footage of their interaction was subsequently shared on social media by the BCCI.

During their candid interaction, Kohli quizzed Yadav about his mindset in the final over of the game, wondering whether the prospect of levelling Yuvraj Singh's seemingly outlandish record was playing on his mind.

"Surya you hit 4 Sixes in last over, Do you feel like you could have targeted 6 Sixes & become 2nd Indian to do that?" Kohli wondered.

"I was trying my best but let's not get past Yuvi Paa," asserted Suryakumar Yadav in response.

ALSO READ: 'If you give others a long rope, why can't we give KL Rahul' - Sunil Gavaskar backs under-fire Indian opener

It is interesting to note that this feat has only been accomplished by a rare few players in the history of the sport. Had Suryakumar Yadav managed to record the feat, he would have found himself in the highest echelon of batsmen.

Some of the most notable names to have accomplished the feat are Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs, who recorded the feat in 2007, and Jaskaran Malhotra and Kieron Pollard, who made their way onto the list in 2011.