‘Runs are irrelevant’- Virat Kohli admits he’s enjoying his batting stint in Asia Cup

A seemingly perennial century drought building on a slew of underwhelming performances on the pitch forced Indian cricket mega-star Virat Kohli to consider taking a step back from the sport for a short while. Over the course of his break from competitive cricket, Kohli missed out on the opportunity to compete in India's tour of the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

However, he has since returned to active contention, playing a vital role in India's top batting order. Although his first match after the break against arch-nemeses Pakistan was nothing to write home about, Kohli put on an inspiring knock of 59 off of 44 balls in their subsequent outing against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium.

Although he recorded a slow start to his stint against Hong Kong, his uber-impressive partnership with Suryakumar Yadav played a vital role in earning India the win. Numerous doubts have been raised about his efficacy in the shortest format of the game.

In response to those claims, Kohli recently expressed a great deal of confidence in his abilities, asserting that he was more focussed on how he feels while batting instead of putting a tremendous amount of stock on the runs he records and the milestones he crosses.

While discussing his break and his performance in the Asia Cup so far with Suryakumar Yadav in a video that was released by the BCCI, Kohli admitted that he was truly enjoying his time on the pitch.

"I have come out from a decent break of six weeks. I came back mentally fresh. I loved my last innings too against the quality attack because I know that my job is to stabilize the innings and build a partnership and, when the situation allows, take a risk and hit a boundary every now and then. For me, milestones and number of runs are irrelevant. How I feel while batting is important and I felt really good," declared Kohli.