WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja's bullet throw sends Hong Kong's captain Nizakat Khan packing in Asia Cup encounter

Ravindra Jadeja played his part in India's thrilling win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 clash on August 28 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The star all-rounder returned with bowling figures of 2-0-11-0 and scored a crucial 29-ball 35 after being promoted at No. 4 in the Men in Blue's run-chase of 148 versus their arch-rivals.

In India's second game of the showpiece event, Jadeja didn't get a chance to bat as Rohit Sharma & Co. posted a mammoth 192/2 in 20 overs versus Hong Kong, after being asked to bat first at the same venue. However, the 33-year-old returned with an economical spell of 4-0-15-1 and inflicted a run-out as well. He dismissed Hong Kong captain Nizakhat Khan, on a free hit delivery, to derail the minnows' run-chase on Wednesday (August 31). The run-out took place on the last ball of the powerplay, with Hong Kong 51 for 1. On a back of a length delivery, Nizakhat pushed the ball towards the backward point where Jadeja was placed. Trying to steal a single, the Hong Kong skipper paid a heavy price by taking on one of the best fielders as Jadeja's rocket throw sent him back to the pavillion. Here's the video of the run-out:

With the ball, India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Jadeja accounted for a scalp each as Hong Kong only managed 152 despite losing just five wickets in their tall run-chase. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav's 26-ball 68 not out and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 59 (off 44 deliveries) took India to 192-2 after they were only 70 for 1 at the halfway mark. Courtesy of the easy win, India have now booked a spot in the Super Four round.

At the post-match presentation, Rohit said, "We batted pretty well to start with, got to a very good score. Came out and bowled reasonably well, we could have done slightly better with the ball. (SKY) The kind of innings he played today, the words will be short. We have seen that with him every now and then. He comes up with such kinds of knocks. He just comes out and bats fearlessly which is what the team expects from him. Some of the shots he played today, those are not written anywhere in the book. It was very pleasing to watch. Shot selection was also crucial. We know he can play all around the park. We have also informed the group about this (flexibility in the batting order) as well. Most of the guys are ready to take the opportunity and be ready to bat wherever required. That's the flexibility we need. We'll take those chances. We are going to try and use the right match-ups."