Watch: 6, 6, 6, 0, 6, 2! Suryakumar Yadav goes bonkers vs Hong Kong, breaks Asia Cup T20 record in 20th over

India faced Hong Kong in their second game in Asia Cup 2022 edition on Wednesday (August 31) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Beating arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling contest, at the same venue, Rohit Sharma & Co. were favourites to get past minnows Hong Kong and did the same.

Being asked to bat first, India rode on Virat Kohli's calculative 44-ball 59 not out and Suryakumar Yadav's scintillating 26-ball unbeaten 68. At the start of the Indian innings, Rohit tried his best to up the ante before falling for a 13-ball 21. His partner KL Rahul failed to create an impact and scored an unimpressive 36 off 39 deliveries despite stitching a handy 56-run second-wicket stand with Virat. After his departure, SKY came and took on the Hong Kong bowlers with ease, maneuvering the field and resorting to his innovative shots. He ended with half a dozen sixes and as many fours. Out of his 6 sixes, four came in the final over.

In the 20th over, SKY went bonkers taking on Haroon Arshad all across the ground, accumulating a whopping 26 runs (6, 6, 6, 0, 6, 2). With this, the 31-year-old topped the charts with the most sixes by an Indian in a T20 Asia Cup encounter. Before him, no Indian batter had hit in excess of 3 sixes in a single T20 Asia Cup match, hence, SKY has moved past all in style.

A special innings by a special player - Suryakumar Yadav!

In addition, Surya recorded the most runs by an Indian batter (26) in the final over of a T20I. Courtesy of his blitz, India posted a mammoth 192-2 and defended the target with ease -- despite the two young pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan having an off day -- to restrict a spirited Hong Kong line-up for 152-5 in 20 overs. With the 40-run win, India join Afghanistan (who is in Group B) to qualify for the Super Four round.

At the post-match presentation, Player-of-the-Match SKY said, "Some of them (shots) are predetermined, this format is all about what you think and how you prepare before you go out to bat. At the same time, you got to be staying in the present as well. I felt the wicket was a bit slow. My plan was clear. My role was to go in and take the tempo up and just express myself, I just loved it. (Adapting to different positions) you got to be flexible, you should be equipped to bat at any number and I have opened as well. I have batted at all number. I really enjoyed it."