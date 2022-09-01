Rohit Sharma's India register most T20I wins in a calendar year after going past Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma-led India faced Hong Kong in their Asia Cup 2022 match on Wednesday (August 31) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. After a thrilling win over Pakistan, the Men in Blue were looking to cement their spot in the Super Four round with another victory in their kitty. The Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid-led Indian team went past the minnows by 40 runs to become the second team, after Afghanistan, to enter the next round in the Asian championship, being held in the UAE.

Being asked to bat first, India rode on Virat Kohli's gritty 59 not out and Suryakumar Yadav's 26-ball 68* to post 192/2 in 20 overs. In reply, Hong Kong lost only five wickets but only managed 152-5 to lose by a convincing margin. With this win, Team India achieved a new feat by registering their 18th win in the format in 2022, most by the one-time winners in a calendar year. Pakistan had attained 17 wins in 2017 and, thus, India have gone past them but the overall list is still led by Babar Azam & Co. In 2021, the Men in Green had bagged 20 wins in the format (most by any team in a calendar year). However, with plenty of T20I action remaining in the year -- with the 2022 T20 World Cup to be held in Australia from October-November -- Rohit & Co. will hope to go past their arch-rivals and top the overall list.

After the win versus Hong Kong, Rohit opined at the post-match presentation, "We batted pretty well to start with, got to a very good score. Came out and bowled reasonably well, we could have done slightly better with the ball. (SKY) The kind of innings he played today, the words will be short. We have seen that with him every now and then. He comes up with such kinds of knocks. He just comes out and bats fearlessly which is what the team expects from him. Some of the shots he played today, those are not written anywhere in the book. It was very pleasing to watch. Shot selection was also crucial. We know he can play all around the park. We have also informed the group about this (flexibility in the batting order) as well. Most of the guys are ready to take the opportunity and be ready to bat wherever required. That's the flexibility we need. We'll take those chances. We are going to try and use the right match-ups."

India will now gear upto face the winner of the Pakistan-Hong Kong clash in their first game in the Super Four round at Asia Cup 2022. The match will be held at the same venue on Sunday evening (September 04). Given India's red-hot form, they can even the 22-win mark by the end of the Asia Cup. Will they be able to achieve it? Only time will tell...