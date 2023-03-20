Viral: Shahid Afridi signs on Indian flag for a fan during Legends League Cricket - Watch

The ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC) has brought all the yesteryear stars together and the tournament is being held currently in Doha. Shahid Afridi is leading the Asia Lions, who have qualified for the final and will lock horns with Chris Gayle-starrer World Giants on Monday (March 20).

Recently, Afridi made heads turn when he gave an autograph to a fan (an Indian security official who is a big fan of the Pakistan star) on an Indian flag. The video of the incident has gone viral in no time on social media platforms. The video was shared by Cricket Pakistan's official Twitter handle who captioned it, "BIG MAN WITH A BIG HEART"

Afridi is a legend of the gentlemen's game. He led Pakistan across formats and took them to the semi-finals of the 2011 ODI World Cup, where the Men in Green lost to eventual winners MS Dhoni-led India by 29 runs in Mohali. The all-rounder represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs, and 99 T20Is while amassing 1,716, 8,064 and 1,416 runs respectively. In addition, he claimed 48, 395, and 98 wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively.

Afridi-led Asia Lions beat Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas in the eliminator to face World Giants in the summit clash. India's squad featured Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina, Pragyan Ojha, Md Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, etc.