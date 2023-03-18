"I still appreciate that...": Robin Uthappa recalls how MS Dhoni was open with him about playing in IPL

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his calm presence on the field and being open about his thoughts off it. Dhoni, who has now retired from international cricket and is regarded as one of the best captains around the world, will next be seen in IPL 2023, starting March 31.

In IPL too, Dhoni has won the trophy four times with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the second most behind Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma's five. Dhoni, however, is very clear-minded about what he wants and his former teammate at CSK Robin Uthappa agrees to it as well.

Speaking on JioCinema, IPL 2023's official digital broadcaster, Uthappa narrated a incident about Dhoni's clear thought process.

“MS is a very open person. He does not hesitate in speaking the truth, even if it hurts you. I remember when I was signed by CSK in the auction, he called me and said, I am not sure if you’ll get a chance to play because the season is still far away and I haven’t given it any thought. If you do end up playing, I will let you know. By now, I had enjoyed 13 successful years in the IPL. Still, he told me to my face what he had to do. I still appreciate that a lot,” Uthappa said.

Notably, Dhoni is one of the most successful skippers in the history of IPL, having won 123 matches and lost 86 out of 210 matches he has captained in with one ending in no-result.

Last season, Dhoni, who is 41-year-old now, made way for Ravindra Jadeja to lead CSK last season but took back the reins mid-season after a string of losses. CSK eventually finished the 14-game season with just four wins and 10 losses.

The next season of the marquee league begins on March 31 with Dhoni expected to lead the side.

