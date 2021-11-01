'Very weak statement': Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli's 'we were not brave' remark after New Zealand defeat

The legendary Kapi Dev has criticised Indian captain Virat Kohli for his 'we were not brave enough remark' after his side's loss against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 31). After a humiliating ten-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the opening game, India faced a second successive defeat against New Zealand in their second Super 12 clash in Dubai.

India were restricted on a paltry total of 110 runs, batting first after suffering yet another batting collapse and later failed to defend the target. New Zealand chased down the low-key target without breaking a sweat as they registered an impressive win by eight wickets to open their account in the T20 World Cup 2021.

When asked about his team's poor show in the must-win game, Kohli was brutally honest as he said his teammates were not brave enough while terming the performance 'bizarre'. "Quite bizarre. To be very honest and brutal up front, I don't think we were brave enough with bat or ball," Kohli had said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli's his team was 'not brave' remark didn't impress World Cup-winning captain Kapil, who said it was a weak statement from the Indian captain and should not have come out from a player of his stature. Kapil said fingers will be pointed at Kohli if he will make such statements after a poor loss.

"For a big player like him, it is a very weak statement. If that is the kind of body language the team has and if that is the kind of thought process the captain has, it is really tough to lift the team. I felt a little strange hearing those words. He isn’t that kind of a player," Kapil said on ABP News.

"He is a fighter. I think he got lost in the moment or something. A captain should not say words like ‘we were not brave enough. You are playing for your country and he has passion. But when you say such words, fingers will definitely be pointed," he added.

India's campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 is on the verge of an early exit after two straight defeats in the first two matches. However, India stand an outside chance of qualifying for the top four if they can win their remaining three matches by big margins and hope some other results go in their favour.