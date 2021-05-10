Veda Krishnamurthy writes emotional tribute for late mother, sister after losing them to COVID-19

Indian women’s cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy on Monday penned a heartfelt letter as a tribute to her mother and sister, who passed away after contracting COVID-19. Veda lost her sister Vatsala to the dreaded virus while her mother breathed her last in April. Veda said that her family did everything right but the virus still found its way.

Veda further urged everyone to not let their guards down and follow all the safety protocols in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Veda's mother died on April 23 and her sister Vatsala Shivakumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Chikmagalur, Karnataka, breathed her last two weeks later.

"The last few days have been very heartbreaking to all of us at home. You both were the foundation of our house, never imagined I would be seeing this day knowing that you both are not with me, it breaks my heart. Amma, you have made a brave child, taught me to be as practical as I can in every situation. The trait is obviously passed on by you. You were the most beautiful, happy, selfless person I ever knew. Akka, I know I was your most favourite person. You are a fighter, have inspired me to never let go till the last minute," wrote Veda in a Twitter post.

To my dearest Amma and Akka ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NLj7kAYQXN — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) May 10, 2021

"You were those two people who found joy in everything I did, everything I said. I always had a very big ego that I have two mothers but guess ego is never too good for anyone. The last few days I spent with you both was so relaxing and we were all so happy, never imagined that would be our last. My world has just gone upside down after you both left me. Not sure how we as family are going to regroup. All I can say is that I love you both very much and will miss you both. Thanks to all the love I received," she added.

"In the end, I would like to urge people to please follow the Covid rules and take precautions, this virus is very dangerous. My family did everything right but still virus found its way," said Veda.

Meanwhile, a 14-day statewide lockdown started in Karnataka on Monday amid the rising cases of the coronavirus. India registered 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the union health ministry on Monday morning.