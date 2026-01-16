/US to allow athletes from banned countries to attend major sporting events? Here's what we know so far

With less than six months to go for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, questions are still being raised on the participation of certain teams, such as the USA, one of three hosts, which continues to ban citizens from certain countries. However, those nations and their athletes could be handed a fresh lifeline with the US open to allowing athletes to travel and participate in major events where it is the host. Currently, the US has banned visas for around 40 countries with no inward movement.

U.S. to allow travel for athletes from visa-banned nations?

In a cable sent to all U.S. embassies and consulates on Wednesday, the State Department said athletes, coaches and support staff for the World Cup, the Olympics and events endorsed or run by a long list of collegiate and professional sporting leagues and associations would not be subject to the full and partial travel bans that apply to citizens of 39 countries and the Palestinian Authority.

However, the cable made clear that foreign spectators, media and corporate sponsors planning to attend the same events would still be banned unless they qualify for another exemption.

“Only a small subset of travellers for the World Cup, Olympics and Paralympics, and other major sporting events will qualify for the exception,” it said.

The cable lists the events that are covered, including “all competitions and qualifying events” for the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Pan-American Games, and Para Pan-American Games; events hosted, sanctioned or recognized by a U.S. National Governing Body; all competitions and qualifying events for the Special Olympics; and official events and competitions hosted or endorsed by FIFA, football’s governing body, or its confederations.

If the above decision is implemented, Iran’s football team will be able to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Iran is placed in Group G alongside New Zealand, Egypt and Belgium.