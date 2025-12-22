/From India’s CT title to Chelsea’s FIFA Club WC glory: 5 sports events that ruled Google searches in 2025

The year 2025 saw several historic moments across global sports, with major tournaments capturing massive attention worldwide. From thrilling finals to iconic performances, these events stood out as the top five of the year.
Chelsea were crowned champions of the expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, defeating Paris Saint-Germain to lift the trophy. Cole Palmer’s strong performances stood out as fans followed results and goals around the globe.
India won the 2025 Asia Cup final in Dubai, beating Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping T20 match. Tilak Varma’s match-saving innings helped India chase down 150, making this tournament one of the most searched cricket events online.
India claimed the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title by defeating New Zealand in Dubai. India chased down 254/6 to win by four wickets, with Rohit Sharma’s 76 earning him Player of the Match as fans tracked every result.
India Women made history by winning their first ICC Women’s World Cup, beating South Africa by 52 runs. Shafali Verma’s 87 and key bowling spells turned the final in India’s favour, sparking huge global search interest.
Europe beat the USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup, thrilling golf fans worldwide. The intense team battle saw great golf and passionate moments, making it one of the most searched sporting events as fans checked daily scores and highlights