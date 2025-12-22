LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From India’s CT title to Chelsea’s FIFA Club WC glory: 5 sports events that ruled Google searches in 2025

From India’s CT title to Chelsea’s FIFA Club WC glory: 5 sports events that ruled Google searches in 2025

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 22, 2025, 20:13 IST | Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 20:13 IST

The year 2025 saw several historic moments across global sports, with major tournaments capturing massive attention worldwide. From thrilling finals to iconic performances, these events stood out as the top five of the year.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Chelsea were crowned champions of the expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, defeating Paris Saint-Germain to lift the trophy. Cole Palmer’s strong performances stood out as fans followed results and goals around the globe.

Asia Cup 2025
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Asia Cup 2025

India won the 2025 Asia Cup final in Dubai, beating Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping T20 match. Tilak Varma’s match-saving innings helped India chase down 150, making this tournament one of the most searched cricket events online.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

India claimed the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title by defeating New Zealand in Dubai. India chased down 254/6 to win by four wickets, with Rohit Sharma’s 76 earning him Player of the Match as fans tracked every result.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

India Women made history by winning their first ICC Women’s World Cup, beating South Africa by 52 runs. Shafali Verma’s 87 and key bowling spells turned the final in India’s favour, sparking huge global search interest.

Ryder Cup 2025
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ryder Cup 2025

Europe beat the USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup, thrilling golf fans worldwide. The intense team battle saw great golf and passionate moments, making it one of the most searched sporting events as fans checked daily scores and highlights

Trending Photo

5 best tennis matches of 2025: THIS athlete features twice and it’s neither Alcaraz nor Sinner
5

5 best tennis matches of 2025: THIS athlete features twice and it’s neither Alcaraz nor Sinner

Gold vs real estate vs FDs: How returns, taxes and liquidity are redefining wealth creation
6

Gold vs real estate vs FDs: How returns, taxes and liquidity are redefining wealth creation

From India’s CT title to Chelsea’s FIFA Club WC glory: 5 sports events that ruled Google searches in 2025
5

From India’s CT title to Chelsea’s FIFA Club WC glory: 5 sports events that ruled Google searches in 2025

Christmas 2025: Did Coca-Cola invent Santa Claus’ red suit? Busting the myth behind its origin
10

Christmas 2025: Did Coca-Cola invent Santa Claus’ red suit? Busting the myth behind its origin

Why did England once banned Christmas? Understanding Puritan's control of the island
10

Why did England once banned Christmas? Understanding Puritan's control of the island