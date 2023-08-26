US Open 2023: Top seeds, dates, prize money, live-streaming details- All you need to know

US Open 2023: The fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year is finally here. The US Open Tennis Championships is all set to start on Monday (August 28) in Queens, New York. Defending champion and world No.2 Carlos Alcaraz will be leading the men's singles field while Novak Djokovic, seeded second, will be marking his return to the competition after two years.

Having missed last year's US Open swing over Covid-19 restrictions, pertaining to the ban of entry of unvaccinated foreigners in America, Djokovic made a sensational return to US soil with a Cincinnati Masters title last Sunday.

Meanwhile, top-ranked Iga Swiatek, the defending women's champion, will be leading the WTA draw with Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina being the next respective names on the seedings list.

Here's a look at everything you need to know.

US Open 2023: Format

All singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matches will be played in a best-of-three tiebreak-sets format. If the third set of a singles or doubles match reaches 6-6, a 10-point tiebreak will be played. In mixed doubles, a 10-point tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

US Open 2023: Top seeds

MEN'S SINGLES SEEDS

[1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

[2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

[3] Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

[4] Holger Rune (DEN)

[5] Casper Ruud (NOR)

[6] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

[7] Andrey Rublev (RUS)

[8] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

[9] Taylor Fritz (USA)

[10] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

[11] Karen Khachanov (RUS)

[12] Alexander Zverev (GER)

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS)

[14] Tommy Paul (USA)

[15] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

[16] Cameron Norrie (GBR)

[17] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

[18] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

[19] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

[20] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

[21] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

[22] Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

[23] Nicolas Jarry (CHI)

[24] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

[25] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

[26] Daniel Evna (GBR)

[27] Borna Coric (CRO)

[28] Christopher Eubanks (USA)

[29] Ugo Humbert (FRA)

[30] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

[31] Sebastian Korda (USA)

[32] Laslo Djere (SRB)

WOMEN'S SINGLES SEEDS

[1] Iga Swiatek (POL)

[2] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

[3] Jessica Pegula (USA)

[4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

[5] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

[6] Coco Gauff (USA)

[7] Caroline Garcia (FRA)

[8] Maria Sakkari (GRE)

[9] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

[10] Karolina Muchova (CZE)

[11] Petra Kvitova (CZE)

[12] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

[13] Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

[14] Liudmila Samsonova (RUS)

[15] Belinda Bencic (SUI)

[16] Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)

[17] Madison Keys (USA)

[18] Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

[19] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

[20] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

[21] Donna Vekic (CRO)

[22] Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS)

[23] Qinwen Zheng (CHN)

[24] Magda Linette (POL)

[25] Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

[26] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

[27] Anastasia Potapova (RUS)

[28] Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

[29] Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

[30] Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

[31] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

[32] Elise Mertens (BEL)

US Open 2023: Final match dates

1. The singles final will be played on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4:00 p.m.

2. The doubles final will be played on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1:00 p.m.

3. The mixed doubles final will be played on Saturday, Sept.9 at noon.

US Open 2023: Prize money

Round 1: 10 points/$81,500

Round 2: 70 points/$123,000

Round 3: 130 points/$191,000

Round 4: 240 poiints/$284,000

Quarterfinals: 430 points/$455,000

Semifinals: 780 points/$774,000

Finalist: 1,300 points/$1,500,000

Champion: 2,000 points/$3,000,000

US Open 2023: Live-streaming details

Television coverage for the US Open tournament will be provided by ESPN.

Fans can also access live streaming of all matches via the ESPN website, the ESPN app, and ESPN+. Additionally, live streaming options are available through platforms such as FuboTV and SlingTV.

(With inputs from agencies)

