US Open 2023 live-streaming: When and where to watch US Open 2023 live matches on mobile, TV

US Open 2023 live: The US Open 2023 is here, and excitement is mounting as the world's best tennis players prepare to gather in New York for the season's last Grand Slam. Among the contenders, defending champions Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Iga Swiatek of Poland are favourites to win again.

While the focus is on the defending champions, it's vital not to miss the American talent in the mix, which includes Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz, all of whom are expected to receive enthusiastic support from the home audience.

The last American winners at the US Open were Sloane Stephens in the women's category in 2017 and Andy Roddick in the men's category in 2003.

US Open 2023: Details

The commencement of the 2023 US Open main draw is scheduled for Monday, August 28, and will extend through Sunday, September 10 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Date: August 28-September 10

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, NYC

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, VPN

US Open 2023: Live-streaming details

US Open 2023: When is the US Open 2023 starting?

The 2023 US Open tennis tournament runs from August 28-September 10.

US Open 2023: When is the US Open draw?

The men’s and women’s draws for the US Open tennis Grand Slam take place today, Thursday, August 24. There will be 128 players in each draw, with 32 seeded.

US Open 2023: Where to watch the US Open 2023 live on TV?

Television coverage for the US Open tournament will be provided by ESPN.

US Open 2023: How to watch the live-streaming of US Open 2023 matches?

Fans can also access live streaming of all matches via the ESPN website, the ESPN app, and ESPN+. Additionally, live streaming options are available through platforms such as FuboTV and SlingTV.

(With inputs from agencies)

