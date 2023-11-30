Understood Rohit Sharma's decision to not play me in ODI World Cup 2023 final, says R Ashwin

Veteran Indian off-spinner R Ashwin opened up on not being a part of India's playing XI for the ODI World Cup 2023 final, versus Australia, on Nov 19 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ashwin played only one game in India's memorable WC campaign, which ended in a defeat in the final, and many thought he would be considered for the summit clash. However, he continued to sit out. Recently, the 37-year-old spinner opened up on his non-selection.

Ashwin supported Rohit's move and stated that the Indian captain had no reason to tweak the winning combination heading into the final. India won ten games on the trot entering the final and Ashwin, who was out of the playing XI after India's tournament opener versus Australia, had little chance of coming in as a replacement.

'If I had been in Rohit's shoes, I would have thought 100 times...'

Speaking to S Badrinath on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, "As far as I am concerned, I playing the final, team combination and all that is secondary. Firstly, it's about empathy, I keep stressing it a lot. It's about standing in someone else's shoes and looking at things from his/her viewpoint. If I had been in Rohit's shoes, I would have thought 100 times about changing the combination. It was going very well for the team. Why would I rest a fast bowler and play 3 spinners?"

Hitman added, "Honestly, I was able to understand the thought process of Rohit Sharma. Playing the final is a big opportunity. I was preparing for it for 3 days in the lead-up. I was not replying to a lot of people. I read only the ticker of WhatsApp messages and kept my phone away. I was preparing myself well for the opportunity. At the same time, I was prepared to cheer for the team and run in with electral if I didn't get the opportunity. I was mentally prepared for that too."