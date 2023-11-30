'Rohit & Kohli were crying': Ashwin recalls India's CWC 2023 final loss, hails Hitman's leadership

Veteran Indian off-spinner R Ashwin recently recalled India's ODI World Cup 2023 final loss, versus Australia on Nov 19 in Ahmedabad. He stated that it broke his heart when he saw captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in tears following their six-wicket defeat. India had a stunning run throughout the home ODI WC, winning ten games on the trot to enter the summit clash, where they eventually came second. Ashwin recalled the campaign, and spoke at length about the chemistry between Rohit and Kohli before hailing Hitman's leadership.

Speaking to S Badrinath on his YouTube channel, Ashwin stated, "Yes, we felt the pain. Rohit and Virat were crying. Seeing that it felt bad. Anyways, not meant to be. This team was an experienced team. Everybody knew what to do. And then, it was professional. Everybody knew their routines, warm-ups. I think two natural leaders gave the team the space to do these two and created a vibe."

Ashwin lauded Rohit's captaincy as Hitman led from the front, with his blazing starts, ended with 597 runs -- most by a captain in an ODI WC -- and marshalled the troops really well. He further opined, "If you look at Indian cricket, everybody will tell you MS Dhoni is one of the best captains. Rohit Sharma is an outstanding person. He understands every single person in the team, he knows what each one of us likes and dislikes. He has a great understanding. He puts in the effort to know each member personally."

He mentioned, "He puts in a lot of effort. Forgoes sleep and becomes part of meetings, he first puts in the effort. He takes an effort to understand how to explain tactics to each person. That's an advanced level of leadership in Indian cricket." Ashwin then spoke highly about Rohit's fearless approach with the bat at the top and added, "And also, walking the talk. Telling everyone to play a brand of cricket is one thing, but doing it and showing it on the field is another thing. I have known Rohit for a long time. What he did at the top set the ball rolling. he gave us the confidence. He said 'it's okay if we get out for 150. At least we will set the tone, instill fear'. I think all 11 in the team had a great World Cup."