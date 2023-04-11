UEFA Champions League Live: How to watch UCL 2022-23 quarterfinal matches live in India; Check full schedule

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 will return after almost two months with the quarterfinal stage. Manchester City and Bayern will clash in the first leg of the quarterfinals, followed by another match between Benfica and Inter Milan. Manchester City will lock horns with Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium on April 12, 2023, at 12:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, Benfica will face Inter Milan at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 12, 2023, at 12:30 AM IST. Before the clash between the two heavyweights in the club division, Bayern Munich appointed a new manager, Thomas Tuchel. Man City's Pepe Guardiola and Tuchel have come across ten times. UEFA Champions League 2022-23 will get more thrilling as the matches proceed.

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details and schedule of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23.

UEFA Champions League: Live Streaming

Football freaks in India can watch the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal stage on the Sony LIV app. The match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will commence at 12:30 AM IST on April 12, 2023.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will live telecast the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on TV. BT Sport App will also live stream the matches. Furthermore, fans in the United States can watch the quarterfinal matches live on Univision, TUDN and Paramount+.

UEFA Champions League: Full Schedule for April 2023

The first and second legs of the quarterfinal matches of the UEFA Championships will begin on April 11 and continue till April 20.

Here's the full schedule for the quarterfinal stage of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23.

First Leg

April 12, Wednesday

Benfica vs Inter Milan - 12:30 AM IST

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich - 12:30 AM IST

April 13, Thursday

Real Madrid vs Chelsea - 12:30 AM IST

AC Milan vs Napoli - 12:30 AM IST

Second Leg

April 19, Wednesday

Napoli vs AC Milan - 12:30 AM IST

Chelsea vs Real Madrid - 12:30 AM IST

April 20, Thursday

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City - 12:30 AM IST