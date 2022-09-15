Twitter reacts to Roger Federer calling time on an illustrious career in professional tennis

Tennis legend Roger Federer sent fans into a frenzy after he called time on a career that has seen him lay claim to a variety of plaudits and trophies, including 5 US Open titles, 1 French Open, 8 Wimbledon titles and 6 Australian Opens.

Federer is also the first men's player to add 20 grand slam titles to his tally of achievements. Easily a household name in the realm of sports, not just tennis, Roger Federer will be leaving behind a legacy that will most certainly be tough to match by anyone in the years to come.

However, he has been struggling with injuries and health complications for the longest time, having undergone three procedures in his knees over the last two years. The Swiss maestro last featured in a professional match back in the 2021 Wimbledon in the quarter-final, where he suffered a loss at the hands of Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

Shortly after Federer announced his decision to hang his racquet up for good on social media, fellow professional athletes took to Twitter in hordes to send their compliments to him, wishing him good fortune and success in any and all endeavours he undertakes in the future.

They also went on to hark back at the glorious career that he has enjoyed over the course of 24 years. Among those who flocked to social media to send Federer messages were some of the most accomplished athletes in their own right.

Some of the biggest names include the likes of Spanish-Venezuelan professional tennis player Garbine Muguruza, Indian cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya, former Indian cricketer and actor Irfan Pathan and more.

It was inevitable and it has happened. But what joy while it lasted. Tennis, and all sport, will say a huge thank you to #RogerFederer. He played with our emotions as much as he played against the opponent. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 15, 2022 ×