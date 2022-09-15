Jay Shah likely to take over as BCCI chief, Sourav Ganguly to compete for ICC Chairman's post: Reports

In a major development, the Supreme Court allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to amend its constitution, allowing both Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to continue as the President and Secretary, respectively. The former Indian captain took over as the BCCI chief in late 2019 along with Shah and are now set to extend their respective roles.

SC stated that the cooling-off period for office bearers will commence after two successive terms at either the BCCI or at the state association level. Thus, the office bearers can now have a maximum of 12 years at a stretch. This primarily means that they can have two three-year terms at the state association level and two three-year terms at the BCCI following which the cooling-off period will be applicable to them.

As per a report in the Indian Express, Shah is now the frontrunner to succeed Ganguly as the BCCI President. He has as many as 15 state associations backing him for the top post as they credit him for IPL being conducted in the Covid-era.

“It’s high time Shah takes charge of the Indian board, and all associations are ready to back him,” a key member of a state association stated. Moreover, as per a report in NDTV, Ganguly is gearing up to contest for the ICC Chairman's post with the tenure of Greg Barkley coming to an end later this year.

If Ganguly -- who led India to the 2003 ODI World Cup final in South Africa -- wins and claims the top post, he will become only the fifth Indian to do so. So far, the likes of Shashank Manohar, N Srinivasan, Jagmohan Dalmiya and Sharad Pawar have served as ICC Chairman. If the Bengal Tiger gets the post, he will add another feather to his illustrious career.