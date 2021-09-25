Twitter in awe of Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni's bromance as RCB skipper hugs MSD from behind after IPL clash

Virat Kohli's admiration for MS Dhoni is a secret to none. Their camaraderie often becomes the talk of the town when the iconic duo lock horns against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Having made his international debut under Dhoni in 2008, Kohli shares a great rapport with the former Indian captain and the two remain friends off the pitch even after the CSK skipper's retirement from international cricket.

The bromance between Dhoni and Kohli once again took social media by storm on Friday as the iconic duo came up against each other in the ongoing second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. Dhoni's CSK defeated Kohli's RCB by six wickets to secure the top spot on the points table and bag their second win in a row in the UAE leg of the tournament.

Post the match, the fans got to witness a heartwarming moment between the duo as Kohli was spotted hugging Dhoni from behind on the ground. Dhoni was speaking with his teammates when Kohli came from behind and hugged the former India captain. The pictures and video of the incident soon went viral on social media with fans lauding the bromance between the two greats of Indian cricket.

Watch video:

Talking about the game, Dhoni's men once again outclassed Kohli & Co. in the second meeting between the two sides this season. Despite a brilliant start from openers Kohli (70) and Devdutt Padikkal (53), who posted an opening stand of 111 runs, RCB could only manage 156 runs on the board in 20 overs after Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur pulled things back for CSK in the death overs.

Asked to chase 157, CSK openers Faf du Plessis (31) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (38) got the Yellow Army off to a solid start with a 71-run partnership for the first wicket. Ambati Rayudu (32) and Moeen Ali (23) also made crucial contributions before MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina took CSK home with 11 balls to spare.

CSK won the game by six wickets to bag their second win in a row in the UAE leg and move to the top spot on the points table.