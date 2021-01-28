Tottenham Hotspurs boss Jose Mourinho does not expect Dele Alli to leave in January

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho on Thursday said that he does not Dele Alli to leave the club in January transfer window despite speculations of midfielder being linked with French club Paris Saint Germain for a loan.

Alli has just featured in four Premier League matches for Tottenham Hotspurs this season. He came in as a substitute in three of the four matches. The 24-year-old has been criticised by the Portuguese coach on several occasions.

According to many British media reports, Alli has been linked with Pochettino's Paris Saint Germain, however, Mourinho did not see a move happening before the window shuts.

"I expect (him to be here) and I'm saying that since the beginning of the window. I wasn't expecting anyone to leave or expecting anyone to come," Mourinho told reporters ahead of their league game with Liverpool later on Thursday.

"We're almost at the end of the window. I don't believe that anything will happen but it's open still. Football is football and the transfer window is open and sometimes unexpected things can happen but I don't expect it."