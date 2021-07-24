Tokyo Olympics: Sumit Nagal beats Denis Istomin to win a match in Tennis singles for India after 25 years

India's Sumit Nagal made India pleased at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on Saturday, overcoming Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the first round.

With the success, Sumit Nagal has become the first Indian player to dominate a singles game at the Olympics since Leander Paes in 1996.

Sitting outside the top 150 of the ATP rankings, Sumit Nagal had a fair 2021 season coming into Tokyo; the Indian had collected an 18-17 win-loss record across all competitive matches in the year.

Sumit Nagal had as great a debut match at the Olympics as he might have envisioned, upstaging the 6'2" Uzbek with his strong forehand.

The 23-year-old, who didn't come into the Games in his best form, had a break opportunity in the 6th round of the initial set. The Indian, however, didn't waste the opportunity when Istomin was serving to remain in the set.

An early break pushed Sumit Nagal ahead 2-0 in the second set in which he dashed to a 4-1 lead however maybe nerves improved of him when he was serving for the match, up 5-3, and dropped his serve.

The accomplished Istomin constrained a decider by winning the tie-breaker. The final set was on serve till Sumit Nagal got the decisive break.

The 34-year-old before long assumed responsibility for procedures to capture the second set in a tie-breaker, winning it 8-6. Sumit Nagal, nevertheless, recovered in the third set.

The two players looked solid on serve until Sumit Nagal astounded the Uzbek by breaking him in the ninth game. The Indian then, secured the success after almost three hours, serving out the match easily.

Sumit Nagal will next face World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who beat Alexander Bublik in his first-round match on Saturday. Despite the fact that Daniil Medvedev will be the firm top pick to come through against Sumit Nagal, the Indian can invest wholeheartedly in the way that he will represent his country in a high-profile match.